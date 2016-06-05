Andreas de Silva
Andreas de Silva
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b12a12d7-0ccb-4ede-9e97-097d44b1f544
Andreas de Silva Biography (Wikipedia)
Andreas de Silva (fl. 1520) was a composer, possibly Portuguese or Spanish, who is known mainly from inclusion of five motets in the Medici Codex. Now attributed to de Silva is a madrigal Che sentisti Madonna, misattributed to Verdelot in 1537.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andreas de Silva Tracks
Sort by
Puer Natus Est
Andreas de Silva
Puer Natus Est
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Puer Natus Est
Choir
Last played on
Andreas de Silva Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist