Tarentel is a band based in San Francisco, California, which formed in 1995. Initially, the band consisted of Danny Grody and Jefre Cantu-Ledesma. The line-up altered over the years and has included John Hughes, Trevor Montgomery, Patricia Kavanaugh, Kenseth Thibideau, Jeffrey Rosenberg, Jim Redd, Tony Cross, Steve Dye and others.

The band's current[when?] lineup is Jefre Cantu-Ledesma, Danny Grody and Jim Redd.

Tarentel began as a post-rock band, making extended, LP-side length instrumental pieces similar to those of Godspeed You! Black Emperor and Mogwai. Over the course of three full-length albums and a number of singles and EPs, Tarentel has gradually shifted its style to a looser, more improvisational form that incorporates genres such as noise and drone as well as having a strong psychedelic element.

Tarentel member, Paul Clipson, projects original Super-8 film compositions that accompany each live performance by the band. He died in February 2018.

The band released no new material in 2010 and in Spring 2011 Jefre Cantu-Ledesma moved from San Francisco - the band's home base - to Germany leaving the status of the band in doubt although likely indicating a breakup.