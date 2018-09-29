Spencer WigginsBorn 8 January 1942
Spencer Wiggins
1942-01-08
Spencer Wiggins Biography (Wikipedia)
Spencer Wiggins (born January 8, 1942) is an American soul and gospel singer. He is an exponent of so-called "deep soul" and is considered one of the best kept secrets of soul music.
Spencer Wiggins Tracks
Let's Talk It Over
Spencer Wiggins
Let's Talk It Over
Let's Talk It Over
Last played on
The Power of a Woman
Spencer Wiggins
The Power of a Woman
The Power of a Woman
Last played on
That's How Much I Love You
Spencer Wiggins
That's How Much I Love You
That's How Much I Love You
Last played on
Walking Out On You
Spencer Wiggins
Walking Out On You
He's Too Old
Spencer Wiggins
He's Too Old
He's Too Old
Last played on
Love Machine
Spencer Wiggins
Love Machine
Love Machine
Last played on
Feed The Flame>
Spencer Wiggins
Feed The Flame>
Feed The Flame>
Last played on
I'd Rather Go Blind
Spencer Wiggins
I'd Rather Go Blind
I'd Rather Go Blind
Last played on
Once in a While (Is Better Than Never at All)
Spencer Wiggins
Once in a While (Is Better Than Never at All)
Cry To Me
Spencer Wiggins
Cry To Me
Cry To Me
Last played on
I'm At The Breaking Point
Spencer Wiggins
I'm At The Breaking Point
Love Works That Way
Spencer Wiggins
Love Works That Way
I Never Loved a Woman (the Way I Love You)
Spencer Wiggins
I Never Loved a Woman (the Way I Love You)
I Never Loved a Woman (the Way I Love You)
Last played on
Uptight Good Woman
Spencer Wiggins
Uptight Good Woman
Uptight Good Woman
Last played on
The Kind Of Woman That's Got No Heart
Spencer Wiggins
The Kind Of Woman That's Got No Heart
You're My Kind of Woman
Spencer Wiggins
You're My Kind of Woman
You're My Kind of Woman
Last played on
This Love Is Gonna Be True
Spencer Wiggins
This Love Is Gonna Be True
This Love Is Gonna Be True
Last played on
"Lonely Man"
Spencer Wiggins
"Lonely Man"
"Lonely Man"
Last played on
Love Attack '90
Spencer Wiggins
Love Attack '90
Love Attack '90
Last played on
