Big Joe TurnerBorn 18 May 1911. Died 24 November 1985
Big Joe Turner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p039q74t.jpg
1911-05-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b123ba15-c4a5-4281-8117-2e57f8f02496
Big Joe Turner Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Vernon "Big Joe" Turner Jr. (May 18, 1911 – November 24, 1985) was an American blues shouter from Kansas City, Missouri. According to songwriter Doc Pomus, "Rock and roll would have never happened without him." His greatest fame was due to his rock-and-roll recordings in the 1950s, particularly "Shake, Rattle and Roll", but his career as a performer endured from the 1920s into the 1980s.
Turner was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987, with the Hall lauding him as "the brawny voiced 'Boss of the Blues'".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Big Joe Turner Tracks
Sort by
Lipstick, Powder and Paint
Big Joe Turner
Lipstick, Powder and Paint
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q74t.jpglink
Lipstick, Powder and Paint
Last played on
Two Loved Have I
Big Joe Turner
Two Loved Have I
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q74t.jpglink
Two Loved Have I
Last played on
Shake, Rattle And Roll
Big Joe Turner
Shake, Rattle And Roll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q74t.jpglink
Shake, Rattle And Roll
Last played on
Boogie Woogie Country Girl
Big Joe Turner
Boogie Woogie Country Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q74t.jpglink
Boogie Woogie Country Girl
Last played on
Don't You Cry
Big Joe Turner
Don't You Cry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q74t.jpglink
Don't You Cry
Last played on
Roll 'Em Pete
Big Joe Turner
Roll 'Em Pete
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q74t.jpglink
Roll 'Em Pete
Last played on
Flip, Flop And Fly
Big Joe Turner
Flip, Flop And Fly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q74t.jpglink
Flip, Flop And Fly
Last played on
Bump Miss Suzie Bump
Big Joe Turner
Bump Miss Suzie Bump
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q74t.jpglink
Bump Miss Suzie Bump
Last played on
The Chicken and The Hawk
Big Joe Turner
The Chicken and The Hawk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q74t.jpglink
The Chicken and The Hawk
Last played on
Atomic Boogie (feat. Big Joe Turner)
Pete Johnson
Atomic Boogie (feat. Big Joe Turner)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q74t.jpglink
Atomic Boogie (feat. Big Joe Turner)
Last played on
Christmas Date Boogie
Big Joe Turner
Christmas Date Boogie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q74t.jpglink
Christmas Date Boogie
Last played on
Honey Hush
Big Joe Turner
Honey Hush
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q74t.jpglink
Honey Hush
Last played on
Stormy Monday
Count Basie
Stormy Monday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqds8.jpglink
Stormy Monday
Last played on
Switching In The Kitchen
Big Joe Turner
Switching In The Kitchen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q74t.jpglink
Switching In The Kitchen
Last played on
Pennies From Heaven
Big Joe Turner
Pennies From Heaven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q74t.jpglink
Pennies From Heaven
Last played on
Howlin' Winds
Big Joe Turner
Howlin' Winds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q74t.jpglink
Howlin' Winds
Last played on
Until The Real Thing Comes Along
Big Joe Turner
Until The Real Thing Comes Along
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q74t.jpglink
Until The Real Thing Comes Along
Last played on
Shake, Rattle and Roll
Big Joe Turner
Shake, Rattle and Roll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q74t.jpglink
Shake, Rattle and Roll
Last played on
Flip Flop & Fly
Big Joe Turner
Flip Flop & Fly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flip Flop & Fly
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Big Joe Turner
Big Joe Turner Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist