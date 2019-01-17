John Jeter
John Jeter
John Jeter Tracks
Symphony no.4 (Juba Dance)
Florence Price
Symphony No. 4 in D Minor: II. Andante cantabile
Florence Price
Symphony no. 1 'Afro-American': I. Longing (Moderato assai)
William Grant Still
Africa (Symphonic Poem): ii. Land of Romance
William Grant Still
Symphony no. 4 "Autochthonous" (4th mvt)
William Grant Still
Symphony no. 4 (Autochthonous): 3rd movement; With a graceful lilt
William Grant Still
In Memoriam: The Colored Soldiers Who Died for Democracy
William Grant Still
Land of romance from Africa (Symphonic Poem)
William Grant Still
In Memoriam
William Grant Still
Symphony no. 4 (Autochthonous) (2nd mvt)
William Grant Still
Symphony no. 1 (Afro-American) (2nd mvt)
William Grant Still
Africa: Land of Peace
William Grant Still
Orchestra
Symphony No 3, "The Sunday Symphony" (2nd movement, 'Prayer')
William Grant Still
Symphony No 1 'African-American' (Animato)
William Grant Still
Symphony No 2 in G minor, 'Song of a New Race' (4th mvt)
William Grant Still
Symphony No. 5 'Western Hemisphere' - 4th movt Moderately
William Grant Still
Symphony No. 4 Autochthonous, 3rd mvt
William Grant Still
