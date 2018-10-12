Tongue 'n' Cheek were a British electro music band, that were primarily popular in the UK club scene between 1987 and 1991.

All of the group's seven singles charted in the UK Singles Chart, however they were more noticeable in the UK Dance Chart. The group's biggest UK hit single was "Tomorrow", which peaked at #20 in the UK chart. It was remixed by Chicago DJ Frankie Knuckles. Follow-up singles include "Nobody" (UK #37) and "Forget Me Nots" (UK #26), a cover of the Patrice Rushen song. The group also had an album, This Is Tongue 'N' Cheek, which reached #45 in the UK Albums Chart.

The band appeared on the BBC show Top of the Pops twice with singles "Forget Me Nots" and "Tomorrow", and also appeared on various TV shows including This Morning with Richard and Judy, The Derek Jameson Show, The Hit Man and Her and were regulars on The Chart Show.

At the end of 1990, Tongue 'n' Cheek had the 91st best-selling UK dance single ahead of American groups Bell Biv DeVoe, Hi-Five and The Winans who made up the Top 100 songs.