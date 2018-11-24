La Grande Chapelle
La Grande Chapelle
La Grande Chapelle Biography (Wikipedia)
La Grande Chapelle is a Spanish vocal and instrumental ensemble of early sacred music, founded in 2005. Their name was taken from the musical chapel from Burgundy, where musicians like Nicolás Gombert, Philippe Rogier and Mateo Romero participated. The musicologist Albert Recasens succeeded his father the conductor Ángel Recasens as director of the ensemble following his death in August 2007.
La Grande Chapelle Tracks
Lamentations
Padre Antonio Soler
Lamentations
Lamentations
Dixit Dominus (opening)
Padre Antonio Soler
Dixit Dominus (opening)
Dixit Dominus (opening)
Dulce clarín sonoro
Sebastián Durón Picazo
Dulce clarín sonoro
Dulce clarín sonoro
¡Ay, infelice de aquel agresor!
Sebastián Durón Picazo
¡Ay, infelice de aquel agresor!
¡Ay, infelice de aquel agresor!
Dulce Clarin Sonoro
La Grande Chapelle
Dulce Clarin Sonoro
Dulce Clarin Sonoro
Ah, Senor Embozado
La Grande Chapelle
Ah, Senor Embozado
Ah, Senor Embozado
Dulcisimo Dueno
La Grande Chapelle
Dulcisimo Dueno
Dulcisimo Dueno
