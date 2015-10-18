Mark Summers is the CEO, sample replay producer, sound engineer and music producer of Scorccio Sample Replays, a music production company founded in the UK in 1996. He is also a guest lecturer and masterclass presenter on sample replay production, sound engineering, DJ culture, sampling and the music industry to BA and MA students at Leeds Beckett University, UK. Guest Speaker on the panel discussion "Can Derivative Works Double Music Revenues?" at the New Music Seminar in New York, June 2015. His productions have been featured on hits for Sam Smith, The Prodigy, Pitbull, Fatboy Slim, Bob Sinclar, The Shapeshifters and many other notable pop and dance music artists.