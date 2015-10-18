Mark Summers
Mark Summers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b11dd279-b3f0-46a7-9772-8e0dc245567f
Mark Summers Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Summers is the CEO, sample replay producer, sound engineer and music producer of Scorccio Sample Replays, a music production company founded in the UK in 1996. He is also a guest lecturer and masterclass presenter on sample replay production, sound engineering, DJ culture, sampling and the music industry to BA and MA students at Leeds Beckett University, UK. Guest Speaker on the panel discussion "Can Derivative Works Double Music Revenues?" at the New Music Seminar in New York, June 2015. His productions have been featured on hits for Sam Smith, The Prodigy, Pitbull, Fatboy Slim, Bob Sinclar, The Shapeshifters and many other notable pop and dance music artists.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mark Summers Tracks
Sort by
Summers Magic
Mark Summers
Summers Magic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summers Magic
Last played on
Mark Summers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist