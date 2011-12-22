David OwenUS journalist/author. Born 14 February 1955
David Owen
1955-02-14
David Owen Biography (Wikipedia)
David Owen (born February 14, 1955) is an American journalist and author.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
