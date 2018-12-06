David Edward Leslie Hemmings (18 November 1941 – 3 December 2003) was an English film, theatre and television actor, as well as a film and television director and producer. He also co-founded the Hemdale Film Corporation in 1967.

He is noted for his role as the photographer in the drama mystery-thriller film Blowup (1966), directed by Michelangelo Antonioni. Early in his career, Hemmings was a boy soprano appearing in operatic roles.