David HemmingsBorn 18 November 1941. Died 3 December 2003
David Hemmings
1941-11-18
David Hemmings Biography (Wikipedia)
David Edward Leslie Hemmings (18 November 1941 – 3 December 2003) was an English film, theatre and television actor, as well as a film and television director and producer. He also co-founded the Hemdale Film Corporation in 1967.
He is noted for his role as the photographer in the drama mystery-thriller film Blowup (1966), directed by Michelangelo Antonioni. Early in his career, Hemmings was a boy soprano appearing in operatic roles.
David Hemmings Tracks
Saint Nicholas (The Birth of Nicholas)
Benjamin Britten
Saint Nicholas (The Birth of Nicholas)
Saint Nicholas (The Birth of Nicholas)
Back Street Mirror
David Hemmings
Back Street Mirror
Back Street Mirror
The Turn of the screw - chamber opera Op.54 (feat. David Hemmings, Jennifer Vyvyan, Olive Dyer & English Opera Group)
Benjamin Britten
The Turn of the screw - chamber opera Op.54 (feat. David Hemmings, Jennifer Vyvyan, Olive Dyer & English Opera Group)
The Turn of the screw - chamber opera Op.54 (feat. David Hemmings, Jennifer Vyvyan, Olive Dyer & English Opera Group)
The Turn of The Screw
David Hemmings
The Turn of The Screw
David Hemmings Links
