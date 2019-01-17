Team Sleep is an American experimental alternative rock/post-rock group led by singer/guitarist Chino Moreno. Moreno is better known for fronting the Sacramento-based alternative metal band Deftones. Other current members include guitarist Todd Wilkinson, turntablist DJ Crook, bass guitarist/keyboardist Rick Verrett, drummer Gil Sharone and bassist Chuck Doom.

Team Sleep's music touches on a variety of genres, including dream pop, trip hop, indie rock, post-rock, shoegaze, ambient music, psychedelic music, lo-fi music, and electronica.