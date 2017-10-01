The Candle ThievesFormed 2008
The Candle Thieves
2008
Wonderful Life
Wonderful Life
Tomorrow Is Another Day
Tomorrow Is Another Day
We Wont Ever Be Rich (Live at Secret Garden Party 2015)
China On My Mind
China On My Mind
Silent Night
Silent Night
Amazing Grace
Amazing Grace
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
The Weatherman (radio edit)
The Weatherman (radio edit)
Weather Man
Weather Man
We Won't Ever Be Rich
We Won't Ever Be Rich
The Sunshine Song
The Sunshine Song
We Don't Have To Be Rich
We Don't Have To Be Rich
Balloon
Balloon
Catching Wasps RECORDING
Catching Wasps RECORDING
Breathing Just For you
Breathing Just For you
We're All Gonna Die Have Fun
We're All Gonna Die Have Fun
My Little Room
My Little Room
Stars
Stars
5
Feb
2019
The Candle Thieves, Dave Giles and Danny Gruff
3mt Venue, Manchester, UK
6
Feb
2019
The Candle Thieves, Dave Giles and Danny Gruff
Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham, UK
7
Feb
2019
The Candle Thieves, Dave Giles and Danny Gruff
St Pancras Old Church, London, UK
11
Feb
2019
The Candle Thieves, Dave Giles and Danny Gruff
Verve, Leeds, UK
12
Feb
2019
The Candle Thieves, Dave Giles and Danny Gruff
Head of Steam - Newcastle, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
