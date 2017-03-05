Reginald Veal (born November 5, 1963, Chicago) is an American jazz double bassist who was a member of Wynton Marsalis's bands during the 1980s and 1990s.

Veal was born in Chicago but raised in New Orleans, where he took piano lessons and was a bass guitarist in a gospel band led by his father. He took lessons on double bass with Ellis Marsalis, father of Wynton Marsalis, and then studied at Southern University, learning bass trombone with Alvin Batiste. He was a touring bassist with Ellis Marsalis from 1986 to 1989 and also worked with Donald Harrison, Harry Connick Jr., Marcus Roberts, and Terence Blanchard during this time.

He began working in the bands of Wynton Marsalis in 1987 and in the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra in the early 1990s. In 1994 he moved to Atlanta, where he continued to work with Wynton and Ellis as well as Branford Marsalis. He has also worked with Leroy Jones, Junko Onishi, Nicholas Payton, Courtney Pine, Eric Reed, Dianne Reeves, Ahmad Jamal and Greg Tardy.