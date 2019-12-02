François de FossaBorn 31 August 1775. Died 3 June 1849
François de Fossa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1775-08-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b1112c07-3912-4165-b903-d46036a4f2f8
François de Fossa Biography (Wikipedia)
François de Fossa (full name: François de Paule Jacques Raymond de Fossa) (31 August 1775 – 3 June 1849) was a French classical guitarist and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
François de Fossa Tracks
Sort by
Guitar Trio No 2 in G major (2nd mvt)
François de Fossa
Guitar Trio No 2 in G major (2nd mvt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Guitar Trio No 2 in G major (2nd mvt)
Last played on
François de Fossa Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist