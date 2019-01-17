Mark FellBritish electronic musician. Born 1966
Mark Fell
1966
Mark Fell Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Fell is a Rotherham-based music producer and artist. He has released several albums under his own name, with the duo SND he shares with Mat Steel, under the moniker Sensate Focus, and in various collaborations. He also maintains a sound art installation practice. Fell's work primarily explores the politics and ideologies of electronic dance music and experimental music culture, and is noted for its restrained and minimal style, which writer Dan Barrow described in The Wire as "fragments of dance genres . . . torn from their contexts and stripped down to their barest logic, each component probed and rearranged until it makes provisional sense".
Mark Fell Tracks
A Stitch Outside Time
Mark Fell
Mark Fell
A Stitch Outside Time
A Stitch Outside Time
Intra-7
Mark Fell
Intra-7
Intra-7
Untitled 9
Mark Fell
Untitled 9
Untitled 9
Time and Space Shapes for Gamelan
Mark Fell
Mark Fell
Time and Space Shapes for Gamelan
Time and Space Shapes for Gamelan
Sections 8-14
Mark Fell
Sections 8-14
Sections 8-14
Untitled 3
Mark Fell
Untitled 3
Untitled 3
Gábor Lázár
Mark Fell
Gábor Lázár
Gábor Lázár
Cuica Digitales
Errorsmith
Cuica Digitales
Cuica Digitales
Sentielle Objectif Actualite 3
Mark Fell
Mark Fell
Sentielle Objectif Actualite 3
Sentielle Objectif Actualite 3
Occultation Of Razor Simple Acid Pause (Version With LFO To Cutoff)
Mark Fell
Mark Fell
Occultation Of Razor Simple Acid Pause (Version With LFO To Cutoff)
Mark Fell Links
