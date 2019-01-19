The BeatlesFormed March 1957. Disbanded 10 April 1970
The Beatles Biography (BBC)
The Beatles are both the gold standard and the launchpad for British popular music as a global force. Over the course of 11 studio albums and a run of worldwide number one singles - standards such as From Me To You, Help!, Day Tripper, Let It Be - EPs and countless sessions and interviews for BBC radio, often with their friend Brian Matthew (which were later compiled into two double albums), they took American rock ‘n’ roll and soul, added a unique sense of optimism, and set about charming the world.
The band was formed in Liverpool during the 1950s explosion of both rock ‘n’ roll and skiffle. John Lennon was leading a band of schoolmates called The Quarrymen, and met a cocksure guitarist and singer called Paul McCartney, whose blossoming talents seemed to rival his own. They worked together, quality controlling each other’s songs and pushing the other on to new musical peaks. Paul brought in a hard-to-impress young guitarist called George Harrison, and the trio set about finding gigs (and drummers, where possible).
They forged a binding union while playing long hours in Hamburg - sometimes with a talented drummer named Ringo Starr - and at Liverpool’s now-legendary Cavern Club in 1961, the band hooked up with manager Brian Epstein, who brought them (plus Ringo) to producer George Martin. Under his tutelage the band were ready to take on all comers, changing their sound with each new release.
They started in 1963 with the solid beat group excitement of I Want To Hold Your Hand and She Loves You, later taking in muscular riff-pop (Ticket To Ride) and limpid balladry (Yesterday) and blossoming with the psychedelic Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, incorporating any new musical idea they could get their hands on, from mellotrons (Strawberry Fields Forever) to sitars (Within You Without You) to La Marseillaise (All You Need Is Love, recorded for Our World, a global satellite TV show).
Having defined a generation, they took stock in India, learning to meditate and writing the songs for what became their double album The Beatles, but the camaraderie that kept them together was wearing off, and business arguments eventually tore them apart.
Their final album, Abbey Road, was a deliberate last hurrah, to both the band and the swinging 60s they had come to define.
The Beatles Biography (Wikipedia)
The Beatles were an English rock band formed in Liverpool in 1960. With members John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, they became regarded as the foremost and most influential music band in history. Rooted in skiffle, beat and 1950s rock and roll, the group were integral to pop music's evolution into an art form and to the development of the counterculture of the 1960s. They often incorporated classical elements, older pop forms and unconventional recording techniques in innovative ways, and later experimented with several musical styles ranging from pop ballads and Indian music to psychedelia and hard rock. As the members continued to draw influences from a variety of cultural sources, their musical and lyrical sophistication grew, and they were seen as an embodiment of the era's sociocultural movements.
Led by primary songwriters Lennon and McCartney, the Beatles built their reputation playing clubs in Liverpool and Hamburg over a three-year period from 1960, with Stuart Sutcliffe initially serving as bass player. The core trio of Lennon, McCartney and Harrison, together since 1958, went through a succession of drummers, including Pete Best, before asking Starr to join them in 1962. Manager Brian Epstein moulded them into a professional act, and producer George Martin guided and developed their recordings, greatly expanding the group's homeland success after their first hit, "Love Me Do", in late 1962. As their popularity grew into the intense fan frenzy dubbed "Beatlemania", they acquired the nickname "the Fab Four", with Epstein, Martin, and other members of the band's entourage sometimes given the informal title of "fifth Beatle".
- Yellow Submarine - let Ringo sing ithttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06f63b4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06f63b4.jpg2018-07-19T16:22:00.000ZMarc Riley and Rob Hughes discuss the Beatles' Yellow Submarinehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06f625k
Yellow Submarine - let Ringo sing it
- Abbey Road and the mystery of Paul McCartney's sandalshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p065bzqt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p065bzqt.jpg2018-04-25T16:16:00.000ZMarc Riley and Rob Hughes discuss Abbey Road - the studio and the album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p065bwx6
Abbey Road and the mystery of Paul McCartney's sandals
- The Beatles and Blake Have it Coveredhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0646pbj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0646pbj.jpg2018-04-13T12:52:00.000ZMarc Riley and Rob Hughes discuss the legendary cover to the Beatles Sgt Pepper's album..https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0646n95
The Beatles and Blake Have it Covered
- Magic Alex; John Lennon's electronic guruhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05ydmmy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05ydmmy.jpg2018-02-16T13:46:00.000ZMarc Riley and Rob Hughes discuss Magic Alex, the Beatles' in-house electronic "expert"https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05ydl9z
Magic Alex; John Lennon's electronic guru
- The Beatles in Wonderland; Lewis Caroll and the Fab Fourhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05vz4kp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05vz4kp.jpg2018-01-24T17:53:00.000ZMarc and Rob discuss the influence of Alice in Wonderland on Sixties Psychedeliahttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05vz2vx
The Beatles in Wonderland; Lewis Caroll and the Fab Four
- When John Met Yokohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05tpy12.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05tpy12.jpg2018-01-12T17:23:00.000ZThe A-Z of Psychedelia reaches I for the Indica Gallery, the Beatles favourite bookshop.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05tpsty
When John Met Yoko
- "The Beatles were my Star Wars" - Mark Hamill aka Luke Skywalker on fandomhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03c7vx3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03c7vx3.jpg2017-12-16T11:53:00.000ZMark Hamill reveals all about the impact of Star Wars and his love of The Beatles.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05r9bbw
"The Beatles were my Star Wars" - Mark Hamill aka Luke Skywalker on fandom
- "We've become the fabric of people's lives" - Mark Hamill on Star Wars and The Beatleshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05rff4c.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05rff4c.jpg2017-12-16T11:33:00.000ZMark Hamill talks in-depth about the impact of Star Wars and his love of The Beatles.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05r9d30
"We've become the fabric of people's lives" - Mark Hamill on Star Wars and The Beatles
- Here Comes The Sun gets the Peter Bence piano treatmenthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dmrw1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dmrw1.jpg2017-11-30T15:00:00.000ZThe YouTube sensation gives his solo piano take on The Beatles classic, live in Radio 2’s Piano Room.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05dmpch
Here Comes The Sun gets the Peter Bence piano treatment
- Trailer - Sgt. Pepper's Musical Revolution with Howard Goodallhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p054f35t.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p054f35t.jpg2017-05-30T13:39:39.000ZIn this landmark documentary, Howard Goodall explores the genius behind the album that changed the shape of pop music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p054dm2m
Trailer - Sgt. Pepper's Musical Revolution with Howard Goodall
- Giles Martin: ''Ringo and Paul are still my boss''https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05374hf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05374hf.jpg2017-05-17T18:30:00.000ZGiles talks about working on the 'remix' of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0537399
Giles Martin: ''Ringo and Paul are still my boss''
- Giles Martin explains why Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band 'needed remixing'!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0537381.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0537381.jpg2017-05-17T18:21:00.000ZGiles Martin, son of Beatles' Producer Sir George , on the 50th anniversary of the albumhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p053723q
Giles Martin explains why Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band 'needed remixing'!
- “My dad and the Beatles did some great work”- Giles Martin on working with the original tapes of Sgt. Pepperhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0536l9q.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0536l9q.jpg2017-05-17T14:53:00.000ZGiles Martin discusses mixing the classic album for a new generation of listeners.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0536ds8
“My dad and the Beatles did some great work”- Giles Martin on working with the original tapes of Sgt. Pepper
- 'There was always music in the house' Simon Cowell's compares his family homeshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04f1hpp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04f1hpp.jpg2016-11-03T13:58:00.000ZSimon Cowell compares his family homes in conversation with Jonathan Shalit.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04f1hvn
'There was always music in the house' Simon Cowell's compares his family homes
- A Hair-Raising Beatles Storyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048nzty.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048nzty.jpg2016-09-22T11:22:00.000ZHear Ron Howard tell Paul and Ringo how much he wanted to look like The Beatles as a kidhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048nzw9
A Hair-Raising Beatles Story
- Giles Martin tells 6Music Breakfast about the newly sourced rare footage of The Beatles at the Hollywood Bowlhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048knsn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048knsn.jpg2016-09-21T07:52:00.000ZGiles Martins chats about working on the Beatles sold out concerts at the Hollywood Bowlhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048knt7
Giles Martin tells 6Music Breakfast about the newly sourced rare footage of The Beatles at the Hollywood Bowl
- Ron, Paul & Ringo talk to Simon Mayohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048p3lj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048p3lj.jpg2016-09-14T17:22:00.000ZRon Howard and Beatles Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr discuss their new Beatles doc.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p047v7c5
Ron, Paul & Ringo talk to Simon Mayo
- Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and Ron Howard chat to BBC Radio 6 Music's Shaun Keavenyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047v0bq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047v0bq.jpg2016-09-14T14:29:00.000ZHear the whole interview that was recorded at the legendary Abbey Road studioshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p047v0fn
Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and Ron Howard chat to BBC Radio 6 Music's Shaun Keaveny
- Giles Martin: "The Beatles were playing without hearing anything at all!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04797j3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04797j3.jpg2016-09-09T07:49:00.000ZGiles tells us about his re-mastered recording of The Beatles Live At The Hollywood Bowl.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04797j9
Giles Martin: "The Beatles were playing without hearing anything at all!"
The Beatles Tracks
Sort by
Eight Days A Week
Magical Mystery Tour
Hello, Goodbye
When I'm Sixty-Four
We Can Work It Out
Ticket to ride
Norwegian Wood
Please Please Me
Something
I Will
Hey Jude
Eleanor Rigby
Get Back
I Am The Walrus
All You Need Is Love
Back In The U.S.S.R.
I've Just Seen A Face
Help!
I'll Follow The Sun
Nowhere Man
While My Guitar Gently Weeps
Octopus's Garden
Revolution
Till There Was You
Penny Lane
Get Back (feat. Billy Preston)
Across The Universe
I Saw Her Standing There
Drive My Car
Strawberry Fields Forever
Latest The Beatles News
The Beatles Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
The Beatles History from The Quarrymen to The Maharishi
-
"John worried how he'd be remembered"
-
Sir Paul McCartney talks to Jo and Simon
-
Will Paul McCartney listen to his daughters and play Glastonbury next year?
-
Will Paul McCartney be duetting with Taylor Swift on his new album?
-
Paul McCartney: "Dark Side Of The Moon was an inspiration for this album, but don't call it concept!"
-
What was Paul McCartney persuaded to do for the first time in 60 years by James Corden?
-
Humphrey Ocean: My journey from punk to painter
-
Magic Alex; John Lennon's electronic guru
-
When John Met Yoko