Pree MayallBorn 8 October 1987
Pree Mayall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1987-10-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b10aabe6-aa08-4c38-814e-37a47546c28a
Pree Mayall Tracks
Sort by
Sade Yaad (feat. Jinder Jinda)
Pree Mayall
Sade Yaad (feat. Jinder Jinda)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sade Yaad (feat. Jinder Jinda)
Nedhe Aja
Pree Mayall
Nedhe Aja
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nedhe Aja
Last played on
Na Na Na Nare (feat. Sheroz)
Pree Mayall
Na Na Na Nare (feat. Sheroz)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Na Na Na Nare (feat. Sheroz)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Chal Chaliaye
Pree Mayall
Chal Chaliaye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fgst3.jpglink
Chal Chaliaye
Performer
Last played on
Pree Mayall Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Urban Desi Singer Jay Kadn
-
Music Producer, singer and songwriter PBN
-
Manni Sandhu's World Exclusive Talk Is Cheap
-
SriDevi, in the words of British Asian artists
-
Jay Kadn: "I've got so much ready to show you!"
-
Sardaar Bandey is Track of the Week
-
Behind The Bhangra: Manni Sandhu
-
Jay Kadn Live at Birmingham Grand Central
-
World Exclusive first play of 'Gani'
-
In The Limelight: Jay Kadn
Back to artist