Zakk Wylde Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeffrey Phillip Wielandt (born January 14, 1967), better known by his stage name Zakk Wylde, is an American musician, singer, songwriter, and occasional actor, best known as Ozzy Osbourne's lead guitarist and as the founder of the heavy metal band Black Label Society. His signature bulls-eye design appears on many of his guitars and is widely recognized. He was the lead guitarist and vocalist in Pride & Glory, who released one self-titled album in 1994 before disbanding. As a solo artist he released Book of Shadows and Book of Shadows II.
