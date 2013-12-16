Richie FurayBorn 9 May 1944
Richie Furay
1944-05-09
Richie Furay Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Richard "Richie" Furay (born May 9, 1944) is an American singer, songwriter, and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member who is best known for forming the bands Buffalo Springfield with Stephen Stills, Neil Young, Bruce Palmer, and Dewey Martin, and Poco with Jim Messina, Rusty Young, George Grantham and Randy Meisner. His best known song (originally written during his tenure in Buffalo Springfield, but eventually performed by Poco, as well) was Kind Woman, which he wrote for his wife, Nancy.
Richie Furay Tracks
Flying on The Ground Is Wrong Do I Have To Come Right Out And Say It Nowadays Clancy Can’t Even Sing
Richie Furay
