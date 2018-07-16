Flora PurimBorn 6 March 1942
Flora Purim (born March 6, 1942) is a Brazilian jazz singer known primarily for her work in the jazz fusion style. She became prominent for her part in the jazz fusion band Return to Forever with Chick Corea and Stanley Clarke. She has recorded and performed with numerous artists, including Dizzy Gillespie, Gil Evans, Opa, Stan Getz, Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead, Santana, Jaco Pastorius, and her husband Airto Moreira.
In 2002, Purim was the recipient of one of Brazil's highest awards, the Ordem do Rio Branco for Lifetime Achievement. She has been called "The Queen of Brazilian Jazz".
Open Your Eyes You Can Fly
Open Your Eyes You Can Fly
Last played on
Insensatez
Insensatez
Last played on
Somewhere (feat. Flora Purim)
Somewhere (feat. Flora Purim)
Last played on
It ain't necessarily so (Porgy and Bess)
It ain't necessarily so (Porgy and Bess)
Last played on
Stormy
Stormy
Last played on
Moon Dreams
Moon Dreams
Last played on
Casa Forte
Casa Forte
Last played on
Cravo E Canela (Feat Milton Nascimento)
Love Reborn
Love Reborn
Last played on
