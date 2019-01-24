Jamie CullumPianist, jazz-pop artist. Born 20 August 1979
Jamie Cullum
1979-08-20
Jamie Cullum Biography (Wikipedia)
Jamie Cullum (born 20 August 1979) is an English jazz-pop singer-songwriter and radio presenter. Although primarily a vocalist and pianist, he also accompanies himself on other instruments, including guitar and drums. Since April 2010, he has presented a weekly evening jazz show on BBC Radio 2.
Jamie Cullum Performances & Interviews
- 'Judging The Mercury Prize is a dream and a nightmare'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05g3k7t.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05g3k7t.jpg2017-09-14T17:14:00.000ZMercurys judge Jamie Cullum reveals how he went about choosing this year's winner.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05g3h44
'Judging The Mercury Prize is a dream and a nightmare'
- Jamie Cullumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056x8gz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056x8gz.jpg2017-07-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Jamie Cullum's set at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p057xt81
Jamie Cullum
- Jamie Cullum | Recommendation 2017https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p037vdp3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p037vdp3.jpg2017-03-24T10:17:00.000ZJamie recommends a track from Norwegian quartet Rohey.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04xw3vt
Jamie Cullum | Recommendation 2017
- Jamie Cullum Recommendation | March 2017https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p037vdp3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p037vdp3.jpg2017-03-03T14:04:00.000ZJamie recommends a track from Armenian pianist Tigran Hamasyan.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04vnwfg
Jamie Cullum Recommendation | March 2017
- Jamie Cullum Recommendation | Jan 2017https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p037vdp3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p037vdp3.jpg2017-01-19T13:55:00.000ZJamie recommends a cover version performed by the Canadian band Marker Starling.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04q0vvc
Jamie Cullum Recommendation | Jan 2017
- Jamie Cullum gives Uptown Funk a jazzy makeoverhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04m0nr1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04m0nr1.jpg2016-12-20T12:16:00.000ZJamie gets jazzy and performs his version of Mark Ronson's 2014 single Uptown Funk.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04m0nv4
Jamie Cullum gives Uptown Funk a jazzy makeover
- Jamie gets festive as he performs Show Me The Magichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04m0nnw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04m0nnw.jpg2016-12-20T12:13:00.000ZJamie showcases his new Christmas single Show Me The Magic with his jazz band.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04m0nv3
Jamie gets festive as he performs Show Me The Magic
- Why was Jamie Cullum's 2016 so good?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lztn3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lztn3.jpg2016-12-20T08:56:00.000ZJamie tells Chris about his 2016 from playing for Obama to singing with Robbie.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04lztpq
Why was Jamie Cullum's 2016 so good?
- What does Jamie Cullum want for Christmas other than a number one?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jbfpp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jbfpp.jpg2016-11-29T09:03:00.000ZJamie Cullum tells Chris about his family festivities and his new Christmas song!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04jbfth
What does Jamie Cullum want for Christmas other than a number one?
- Jamie Cullum Recommendation | Oct 2016https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p037vdp3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p037vdp3.jpg2016-10-14T07:28:00.000ZJamie Cullum recommends Slowly Rolling Camera.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04bzdnh
Jamie Cullum Recommendation | Oct 2016
- Jamie Cullum Prom montagehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p045lfm7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p045lfm7.jpg2016-08-23T22:30:00.000ZHighlights from the Jamie Cullum Prom, with Jules Buckley and the Heritage Orchestra.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p045lfmp
Jamie Cullum Prom montage
- Jamie Cullumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0418hmq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0418hmq.jpg2016-07-12T16:54:00.000ZAl Ryan catches up with Jamie Cullum before he played Friday's main stage at Cornburyhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0418hwp
Jamie Cullum
- Jamie Cullum & Corinne Bailey Rae - Put Your Records On (live at Cheltenham 2016)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03t7rfz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03t7rfz.jpg2016-05-06T11:43:00.000ZJamie and Corinne perform a duet of Corinne's track Put Your Records On.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03t7ws4
Jamie Cullum & Corinne Bailey Rae - Put Your Records On (live at Cheltenham 2016)
- Jamie Cullum & Darius Brubeck - Body & Soul (live at Cheltenham 2016)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03t7v7p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03t7v7p.jpg2016-05-06T11:34:00.000ZJamie and Darius perform Body & Soul together live at Cheltenham 2016.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03t7ws0
Jamie Cullum & Darius Brubeck - Body & Soul (live at Cheltenham 2016)
- Jamie Cullum May 2016 Recommendationhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p037vdp3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p037vdp3.jpg2016-05-06T08:59:00.000ZJamie recommends music from trumpeter, vocalist and composer Theo Crokerhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03t7c7j
Jamie Cullum May 2016 Recommendation
- Jamie Cullum with Steve Wright...and all that jazzhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03kfz9h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03kfz9h.jpg2016-02-23T16:50:00.000ZJamie on his career, Greenwich Music Time and his Cheltenham Jazz Festival involvement.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03kfzfs
Jamie Cullum with Steve Wright...and all that jazz
- Jamie Cullum Recommendation | February 2016https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p037vdp3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p037vdp3.jpg2016-02-12T12:20:00.000ZThis month Jamie's recommendation is London based drummer and composer Moses Boyd.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03jbpmj
Jamie Cullum Recommendation | February 2016
- Listen: Jamie Cullum in conversation with Gerry Kellyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02r0jz3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02r0jz3.jpg2015-05-09T15:33:00.000Z"I'm a record nerd....a record GEEK! No question" - Jamie Cullumhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02r0k50
Listen: Jamie Cullum in conversation with Gerry Kelly
- Jamie Cullum performs live on Weekend Woganhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0272qk7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0272qk7.jpg2014-09-21T16:44:00.000ZThe UK's biggest-selling jazz artist, Jamie Cullum, performs live and chats with Sir Terry Wogan ahead of his upcoming European tour. They speak about his new album, Interlude.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0272qym
Jamie Cullum performs live on Weekend Wogan
Jamie Cullum Tracks
My Yard
Jamie Cullum
My Yard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649kjt.jpglink
My Yard
Last played on
These Are The Days
Jamie Cullum
These Are The Days
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02863rn.jpglink
These Are The Days
Last played on
Please Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood (feat. Gregory Porter)
Jamie Cullum
Please Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood (feat. Gregory Porter)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0287rtr.jpglink
Please Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood (feat. Gregory Porter)
Last played on
Edge Of Something (Radio Edit)
Jamie Cullum
Edge Of Something (Radio Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649kjt.jpglink
Edge Of Something (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Private Number
Beverley Knight
Private Number
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0421xwx.jpglink
Private Number
Last played on
Interlude
Jamie Cullum
Interlude
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649kjt.jpglink
Interlude
Last played on
I'm All Over It (Live at Biggest Weekend)
Jamie Cullum
I'm All Over It (Live at Biggest Weekend)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649kjt.jpglink
I'm All Over It (Live at Biggest Weekend)
Last played on
Straighten Up and Fly Right
Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra & Jamie Cullum
Straighten Up and Fly Right
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649kjt.jpglink
Straighten Up and Fly Right
Last played on
Love Is In The Picture
Jamie Cullum
Love Is In The Picture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06qd4b0.jpglink
Love Is In The Picture
Last played on
Show Me The Magic
Jamie Cullum
Show Me The Magic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jly64.jpglink
Show Me The Magic
Last played on
Everlasting Love
Jamie Cullum
Everlasting Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649kjt.jpglink
Everlasting Love
Last played on
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Jamie Cullum
All I Want For Christmas Is You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649kjt.jpglink
Playlists featuring Jamie Cullum
Jamie Cullum, Snarky Puppy
Unknown venue, Brighton, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efj3v2/acts/agbpd4
Perth, Scone Palace
2018-05-25T18:35:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06886wj.jpg
25
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Perth, Scone Palace
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efj3v2/acts/a4zcv2
Coventry, War Memorial Park
2018-05-27T18:35:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p068dfdp.jpg
27
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Coventry, War Memorial Park
Glastonbury: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec584f/acts/adc5gw
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-25T18:35:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p056x8hh.jpg
25
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
12:45
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Proms 2016: Prom 36: Jamie Cullum Prom
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3hmbp
Royal Albert Hall
2016-08-11T18:35:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mwwg2.jpg
11
Aug
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 36: Jamie Cullum Prom
Royal Albert Hall
BBC SSO 2015-16 Season: Friday Night is BBC Music Night
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9q5v2
City Halls
2015-06-05T18:35:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01bqjty.jpg
5
Jun
2015
BBC SSO 2015-16 Season: Friday Night is BBC Music Night
20:00
City Halls
Jamie Cullum Links
Back to artist