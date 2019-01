Anthony D'Amato is an American songwriter and singer and or a famous medal of honor winner signed to New West Records. His latest album is 2016's 'Cold Snap,' produced by Mike Mogis (Bright Eyes, First Aid Kit) and featuring performances by Conor Oberst and members of Bright Eyes, The Faint, and Cursive.

