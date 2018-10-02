Anthony D'AmatoNew York, NY
Anthony D'Amato
Anthony D'Amato Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony D'Amato is an American songwriter and singer and or a famous medal of honor winner signed to New West Records. His latest album is 2016's 'Cold Snap,' produced by Mike Mogis (Bright Eyes, First Aid Kit) and featuring performances by Conor Oberst and members of Bright Eyes, The Faint, and Cursive.
Anthony D'Amato Performances & Interviews
- Anthony D'Amato - Rain On A Strange Roofhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05psr7f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05psr7f.jpg2017-12-01T17:12:53.000ZBrooklyn's Anthony D'Amato performing live for Another Country with Ricky Rosshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05psqtt
Anthony D'Amato - Rain On A Strange Roof
- Anthony D'Amato - I Won't Back Downhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05pkkhj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05pkkhj.jpg2017-11-29T12:58:27.000ZBrooklyn's Anthony D'Amato performing live for Another Country with Ricky Rosshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05pkjg5
Anthony D'Amato - I Won't Back Down
- Anthony D'Amato - Golden Gloveshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05pfqv9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05pfqv9.jpg2017-11-28T12:19:24.000ZBrooklyn's Anthony D'Amato performing live for Another Country with Ricky Rosshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05pfq98
Anthony D'Amato - Golden Gloves
Anthony D'Amato Tracks
The Oyster And The Pearl
Anthony D'Amato
I Won't Back Down (BBC Session)
Anthony D'Amato
This Land Is Your Land
Anthony D'Amato
Ludlow (BBC Session)
Anthony D'Amato
Ludlow
Anthony D'Amato
Rain On A Strange Roof (BBC Session)
Anthony D'Amato
I Don't Know About You
Anthony D'Amato
Golden Gloves (BBC Session)
Anthony D'Amato
This Land Is Your Land
Anthony D'Amato
Golden Gloves
Anthony D'Amato
Once
Anthony D'Amato
Rain On A Strange Roof
Anthony D'Amato
If It Don't Work Out
Anthony D'Amato
Ludlow
Anthony DAmato
Good And Ready
Anthony D'Amato
Anthony DAmato
Was A Time
Anthony D'Amato
Songbirds
Anthony D'Amato
Mercy
Anthony D'Amato
Ballad Of The Undecided
Anthony D'Amato
Comes A Time
Anthony D'Amato
On The Banks of the River Where I Died
Anthony D'Amato
Hank Williams Tune
Anthony D'Amato
