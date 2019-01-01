NetzwerkEurodance/Electronic group. Formed 1992. Disbanded 1997
Netzwerk
1992
Netzwerk Biography (Wikipedia)
Netzwerk was an Italian Eurodance project formed in 1992. They released five singles, two of which were top 10 hits in Italy.
