Philippe SchartzTrumpeter
Philippe Schartz
Philippe Schartz Tracks
Trumpet Concerto
Bent Sørensen
Trumpet Concerto
Trumpet Concerto
Conductor
Last played on
Elegy
Alexander Arutiunian
Elegy
Elegy
Performer
Last played on
Upcoming BBC Events
BBC NOW 2018-19 Season: BBC Hoddinott Hall @ 10
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
2019-01-25T19:10:17
25
Jan
2019
BBC NOW 2018-19 Season: BBC Hoddinott Hall @ 10
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
Past BBC Events
BBC NOW 2016-17 Season: Scheherazade
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
2017-03-11T19:10:17
11
Mar
2017
BBC NOW 2016-17 Season: Scheherazade
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
NOW On the Road 2014-15: The American Dream
Venue Cymru, Llandudno
2015-03-29T19:10:17
29
Mar
2015
NOW On the Road 2014-15: The American Dream
15:00
Venue Cymru, Llandudno
NOW On the Road 2014-15: The American Dream
Glyndŵr University, Wrexham
2015-03-28T19:10:17
28
Mar
2015
NOW On the Road 2014-15: The American Dream
19:30
Glyndŵr University, Wrexham
NOW On the Road 2014-15: Fate and Celebration
Pontio, Bangor
2015-03-27T19:10:17
27
Mar
2015
NOW On the Road 2014-15: Fate and Celebration
19:30
Pontio, Bangor
NOW On the Road 2014-15: Fate and Celebration
Aberystwyth Arts Centre
2015-03-26T19:10:17
26
Mar
2015
NOW On the Road 2014-15: Fate and Celebration
19:30
Aberystwyth Arts Centre
