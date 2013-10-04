Ronaldo BôscoliBorn 28 October 1928. Died 18 November 1994
1928-10-28
Ronaldo Fernando Esquerdo Bôscoli, usually known as Ronaldo Bôscoli, or just Bôscoli (October 28, 1928 in Rio de Janeiro – November 18, 1994) was a Brazilian composer, songwriter, record producer and journalist.
He was very active and important to the creation and definition of the Bossa Nova style in Brazil.
Ronaldo Bôscoli Tracks
O barquinho
Roberto Menescal
O barquinho
O barquinho
