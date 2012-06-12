Sam YahelBorn 1970
1970
Sam Yahel (born 1971) is an American jazz pianist and Hammond organist from New York City.
Among those with whom Yahel has performed, are Joshua Redman, Maceo Parker, Ryan Kisor, Madeleine Peyroux, Wycliffe Gordon, and Bill Frisell.
