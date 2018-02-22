Dallas Michael John Albert Green (born September 29, 1980) is a Canadian musician and singer-songwriter who records under the alias City and Colour. He plays melodic acoustic and folk music and is often accompanied by a rotating number of Canadian indie rock musicians, such as Spencer Burton and Brandon Gaboury. He is also known for his contributions as a singer, rhythm guitarist, and songwriter for the post-hardcore band Alexisonfire. In 2005, he debuted his first full-length album, Sometimes, which achieved platinum certification in 2006. City and Colour began performing in small intimate venues between Alexisonfire tours. The name City and Colour comes from his own name: Dallas, a city, and Green, a colour. His reasoning for the name was that he felt uneasy "putting the album out under the name Dallas Green".