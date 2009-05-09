AngraFormed 1991
Angra
1991
Angra Biography (Wikipedia)
Angra is a Brazilian heavy metal band formed in 1991 that has gone through some line-up changes since its foundation. They have released eight regular studio albums, five EPs and three live CD/DVDs to date. Led by Rafael Bittencourt, the band has gained a degree of popularity in Japan and Europe.
Angra Tracks
Wuthering Heights
Angra
Wuthering Heights
Wuthering Heights
