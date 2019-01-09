The SupernaturalsFormed 1993. Disbanded 2002
The Supernaturals
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqjtv.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b0fe3cb8-028c-4fe3-820f-f1d19345c015
The Supernaturals Biography (Wikipedia)
The Supernaturals are a five piece guitar-based indie rock band from Glasgow, Scotland. Fronted by singer-songwriter James McColl, they signed to Parlophone in 1996, and had a string of singles which were taken from their three albums and four EPs. Other members included Mark Guthrie, Derek McManus, Gavin Crawford and Ken McAlpine. The band's best known songs ("Smile" and "I Wasn't Built To Get Up") were featured prominently in a series of television advertisements. In total they scored five Top 40 entries in the UK Singles Chart.
The Supernaturals Tracks
Smile
The Supernaturals
Smile
Smile
I Wasnt Built To Get Up
The Supernaturals
I Wasnt Built To Get Up
I Wasnt Built To Get Up
The Supernaturals - Smile
The Supernaturals
The Supernaturals - Smile
The Supernaturals - Smile
Prepare To Laugh - Oxford Brook 1997
The Supernaturals
Prepare To Laugh - Oxford Brook 1997
Prepare To Laugh - Oxford Brook 1997
Day Before Yesterday - Oxford Brook 1997
The Supernaturals
Day Before Yesterday - Oxford Brook 1997
Love Has Pased Away - Oxford Brook 1997
The Supernaturals
Love Has Pased Away - Oxford Brook 1997
Motorcycle Parts - Oxford Brook 1997
The Supernaturals
Motorcycle Parts - Oxford Brook 1997
Motorcycle Parts - Oxford Brook 1997
Lazy Lover - Oxford Brook 1997
The Supernaturals
Lazy Lover - Oxford Brook 1997
Lazy Lover - Oxford Brook 1997
I'm An Idiot - Oxford Brook 1997
The Supernaturals
I'm An Idiot - Oxford Brook 1997
I'm An Idiot - Oxford Brook 1997
Smile - Oxford Brook 1997
The Supernaturals
Smile - Oxford Brook 1997
Smile - Oxford Brook 1997
I Wasn't Built To Get Up At This Time - Oxford Brook 1997
The Supernaturals
I Wasn't Built To Get Up At This Time - Oxford Brook 1997
The Day Before Yesterday's Man
The Supernaturals
The Day Before Yesterday's Man
The Day Before Yesterday's Man
