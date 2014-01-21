Ghostland ObservatoryFormed 2004
Ghostland Observatory
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b0fa8b31-87cb-43ad-9f15-179725c1e3b6
Ghostland Observatory Biography (Wikipedia)
Ghostland Observatory is an American music duo based in Austin, Texas. Their music has been described as a combination of electro, rock and funk by Allmusic, and "electro-dance soul rock" by Gothamist.
Front man Aaron Behrens provides vocals in addition to occasionally playing the guitar. Thomas Ross Turner plays the drums or synthesizer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ghostland Observatory Tracks
Sort by
Mama
Ghostland Observatory
Mama
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mama
Last played on
Ghostland Observatory Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist