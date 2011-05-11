José María VitierBorn 7 January 1954
José María Vitier
1954-01-07
José María Vitier Biography
José María Vitier (born January 7, 1954) is a Cuban music composer and pianist. He has made music for movies and television, as well as compositions for piano, symphonic orchestra, chamber orchestra, among other formats. His style often combines the classical and Cuban folk music styles. Some of his most remarkable works are his compositions for the Cuban film Fresa y Chocolate, and his Cuban mass.
José María Vitier Tracks
Danza de fin de siglo
José María Vitier
Danza de fin de siglo
Danza de fin de siglo
Contradanza No. 1
José María Vitier
Contradanza No. 1
Contradanza No. 1
