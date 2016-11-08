Anselm HüttenbrennerBorn 13 October 1794. Died 5 June 1868
1794-10-13
Anselm Hüttenbrenner (13 October 1794 – 5 June 1868) was an Austrian composer. He was on friendly terms with both Ludwig van Beethoven—he was one of only two people present at his death—and Franz Schubert, his recollections of whom constitute an interesting but probably unreliable document in Schubertian biographical studies.
