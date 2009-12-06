Kristian SchultzeBorn 21 January 1945. Died 22 November 2011
Kristian Schultze
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1945-01-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b0f85f19-ab86-44da-bdf3-7216f9ebab4e
Kristian Schultze Biography (Wikipedia)
Kristian Schultze (21 January 1945 – 22 November 2011) was one-half of the German new-age band Cusco. Schultze partnered with Michael Holm and the two produced numerous new-age albums. The two met in late 1970s, when they discovered that they shared a similar interest in pre-colonial America. Schultze also released a number of solo albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kristian Schultze Tracks
Sort by
Don't Count It
Kristian Schultze
Don't Count It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Count It
Last played on
Kristian Schultze Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist