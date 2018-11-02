RelativityIrish Band. Formed 1985. Disbanded 1987
Relativity
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1985
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b0f694fc-e982-48e8-a15f-936d918125b3
Relativity Biography (Wikipedia)
Relativity was a Scots-Irish quartet formed in 1985 consisting of two Scottish brothers and an Irish brother and sister. The four members of the band were brothers Johnny Cunningham (fiddle) and Phil Cunningham (accordion, keyboard, whistle, bodhran), and Irish sister and brother Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill (vocals, clavinet) and Mícheál Ó Domhnaill (vocals, guitar, keyboard). Each of the members enjoyed a flourishing solo career at the time Relativity was formed.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Relativity Tracks
Sort by
When She Sleeps
Relativity
When She Sleeps
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When She Sleeps
Last played on
Oran Chaluim Sgaire
Relativity
Oran Chaluim Sgaire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oran Chaluim Sgaire
Last played on
Gile Mear
Relativity
Gile Mear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gile Mear
Last played on
Ur-Chill An Chreagain
Relativity
Ur-Chill An Chreagain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ur-Chill An Chreagain
Last played on
When Barney Flew Over the Hills
Relativity
When Barney Flew Over the Hills
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When Barney Flew Over the Hills
Last played on
A RIBHINN OG BHEIL CUIMHN' AGAD
Relativity
A RIBHINN OG BHEIL CUIMHN' AGAD
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A RIBHINN OG BHEIL CUIMHN' AGAD
Last played on
Ceol Anna, A Ribhinn Og Bheil Cuimhn Agad
Relativity
Ceol Anna, A Ribhinn Og Bheil Cuimhn Agad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hut On Staffin Island, The/Sandy MacLeod Of Garafad/The Soft Horse Reel
Relativity
Hut On Staffin Island, The/Sandy MacLeod Of Garafad/The Soft Horse Reel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Siun Ni Dhuibhir
Relativity
Siun Ni Dhuibhir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Siun Ni Dhuibhir
Last played on
Miss Tara MacAdam
Relativity
Miss Tara MacAdam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Miss Tara MacAdam
Last played on
Miss Tara Macadam, The First Train To Kyle
Relativity
Miss Tara Macadam, The First Train To Kyle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gathering Pace
Relativity
Gathering Pace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gathering Pace
Last played on
Blackwell Court / Highland Laddie / Gillies' Taxis / The Double Rise
Relativity
Blackwell Court / Highland Laddie / Gillies' Taxis / The Double Rise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ceol Anna /A Ribhinn Og
Relativity
Ceol Anna /A Ribhinn Og
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ceol Anna /A Ribhinn Og
Last played on
Relativity Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist