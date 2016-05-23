D‐NiceBorn 19 June 1970
D‐Nice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970-06-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b0f58ed1-bc2d-4f28-828d-dcad36d11872
D‐Nice Biography (Wikipedia)
Derrick Jones (born June 19, 1970), better known by his stage name D-Nice, is an American disc jockey, beatboxer, rapper, producer and photographer who began his career in the mid-1980s with the hip hop group Boogie Down Productions. He discovered Kid Rock in 1988, landing him a deal with Jive Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
D‐Nice Tracks
Sort by
They Call Me D-Nice
D‐Nice
They Call Me D-Nice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
They Call Me D-Nice
Last played on
And You Don't Stop
D‐Nice
And You Don't Stop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
And You Don't Stop
Last played on
Call Me D-Nice
D‐Nice
Call Me D-Nice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Call Me D-Nice
Last played on
D‐Nice Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist