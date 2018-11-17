Sinéad QuinnBorn 24 March 1980
Sinéad Quinn
1980-03-24
Sinéad Quinn Biography (Wikipedia)
Sinéad Quinn (Irish: Sinéad Ní Chuinn; born 24 March 1980) is a Northern Irish singer, best known as a contestant in the first series of the UK BBC TV series Fame Academy in 2002. She later went on to sign a recording contract, released an album, and had a #2 UK single with "I Can't Break Down" in February 2003.
Sinéad Quinn Tracks
Come Home (Live)
Sinéad Quinn
Come Home (Live)
Come Home (Live)
I Can't Break Down
Sinéad Quinn
I Can't Break Down
I Can't Break Down
