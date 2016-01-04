Carole ColeBorn 17 October 1944. Died 19 May 2009
Carole Cole
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1944-10-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b0f1b37e-384f-4062-84b4-a038adf5e441
Carole Cole Biography (Wikipedia)
Carole "Cookie" Cole (October 17, 1944 – May 19, 2009) was an American actress, music producer, and CEO of King Cole Productions. She was sometimes credited as Carol Cole. She was the daughter of singer and jazz pianist Nat King Cole and jazz singer Maria Cole, and the older sister of singer Natalie Cole.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carole Cole Tracks
Sort by
Ain't She Sweet (feat. Carole Cole)
Nat King Cole
Ain't She Sweet (feat. Carole Cole)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm2q.jpglink
Ain't She Sweet (feat. Carole Cole)
Last played on
Back to artist