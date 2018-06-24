Screaming Females is an American rock band from New Brunswick, New Jersey. They have released seven full-length albums. The band comprises Marissa Paternoster on guitar and vocals, Jarrett Dougherty on drums, and Mike "King Mike" Abbate on bass. The band has been featured on NPR, Last Call with Carson Daly, and MTV. They have played with bands such as Garbage, Throwing Muses, Dinosaur Jr., The Dead Weather, Arctic Monkeys, Ted Leo & The Pharmacists and The Breeders.