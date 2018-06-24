Screaming FemalesFormed 2006
Screaming Females
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b0f12d25-6175-4652-baca-b99a106cf2b5
Screaming Females Biography (Wikipedia)
Screaming Females is an American rock band from New Brunswick, New Jersey. They have released seven full-length albums. The band comprises Marissa Paternoster on guitar and vocals, Jarrett Dougherty on drums, and Mike "King Mike" Abbate on bass. The band has been featured on NPR, Last Call with Carson Daly, and MTV. They have played with bands such as Garbage, Throwing Muses, Dinosaur Jr., The Dead Weather, Arctic Monkeys, Ted Leo & The Pharmacists and The Breeders.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Screaming Females Tracks
Sort by
End of My Bloodline (Remix)
Screaming Females
End of My Bloodline (Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
End of My Bloodline (Remix)
Last played on
Ripe
Screaming Females
Ripe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ripe
Last played on
Wishing Well
Screaming Females
Wishing Well
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wishing Well
Last played on
Laura + Marty
Screaming Females
Laura + Marty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Laura + Marty
Last played on
Laura & Marty
Screaming Females
Laura & Marty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Laura & Marty
Last played on
Normal
Screaming Females
Normal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Normal
Last played on
Screaming Females Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist