Booker T. Jones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqrs1.jpg
1944-11-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b0ee191c-7b75-445e-8416-b8f9918d3b6b
Booker T. Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Booker Taliaferro Jones, Jr. (born November 12, 1944) is an American multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, record producer and arranger, best known as the frontman of the band Booker T. & the M.G.'s. He has also worked in the studios with many well-known artists of the 20th and 21st centuries, earning him a Grammy Award for lifetime achievement.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Booker T. Jones Performances & Interviews
- The Stax Prom in 3 minutes (2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dy5m3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dy5m3.jpg2017-09-02T00:01:00.000ZHighlights from the Stax Records: 50 Years of Soul Prom.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05dy4s1
The Stax Prom in 3 minutes (2017)
- "I had an emotional reaction and saw my destiny" - Booker T. Jones remembers discovering the Hammond B3 organhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p051n7ch.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p051n7ch.jpg2017-04-30T09:00:00.000ZBooker T. Jones takes Cerys on a musical journey back to his first organ experience.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p051n5pb
"I had an emotional reaction and saw my destiny" - Booker T. Jones remembers discovering the Hammond B3 organ
- Cornbury: Booker T Joneshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040ylfv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040ylfv.jpg2016-07-09T18:59:00.000ZWill Banks woke Booker T up! But there was still plenty to talk about backstage at Cornbury.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p040z1bx
Cornbury: Booker T Jones
- Booker T chats to Simon Mayohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01f6d0z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01f6d0z.jpg2013-08-15T11:26:00.000ZSimon Mayo chats to legendary musician Booker T about his new album, Sound The Alarm.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01f6d17
Booker T chats to Simon Mayo
Booker T. Jones Tracks
Sort by
Who's Making Love
Steve Cropper
Who's Making Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02cj8j0.jpglink
Who's Making Love
Last played on
Representing Memphis (feat. Matt Berninger & Sharon Jones)
Booker T. Jones
Representing Memphis (feat. Matt Berninger & Sharon Jones)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrs1.jpglink
Representing Memphis (feat. Matt Berninger & Sharon Jones)
Last played on
Best of you
Booker T. Jones
Best of you
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrs1.jpglink
Best of you
Last played on
Father Son Blues (feat. Ted Jones)
Booker T. Jones
Father Son Blues (feat. Ted Jones)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrs1.jpglink
Father Son Blues (feat. Ted Jones)
Last played on
Broken Heart
Booker T. Jones
Broken Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrs1.jpglink
Broken Heart
Last played on
Time
Priscilla Jones
Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrs1.jpglink
Time
Last played on
Don't Stop your love
Booker T. Jones
Don't Stop your love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrs1.jpglink
Don't Stop your love
Last played on
Soul Limbo
Booker T. Jones
Soul Limbo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrs1.jpglink
Soul Limbo
Last played on
Let's go dancing
Booker T. Jones
Let's go dancing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrs1.jpglink
Let's go dancing
Last played on
Representing Memphis
Booker T. Jones
Representing Memphis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrs1.jpglink
Representing Memphis
Performer
Last played on
Blues For New Orleans, (feat. Booker T. Jones)
Jools Holland & His Rhythm'n'Blues Orchestra
Blues For New Orleans, (feat. Booker T. Jones)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrs1.jpglink
Blues For New Orleans, (feat. Booker T. Jones)
Performer
Last played on
Stay With Me
Steve Cropper
Stay With Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02cj8j0.jpglink
Stay With Me
Last played on
Blues For New Orleans (Proms 2017)
Booker T. Jones
Blues For New Orleans (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrs1.jpglink
Blues For New Orleans (Proms 2017)
Green Onions (Proms 2017)
Booker T. Jones
Green Onions (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrs1.jpglink
Green Onions (Proms 2017)
Blues For New Orleans
Booker T. Jones
Blues For New Orleans
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrs1.jpglink
Blues For New Orleans
Green Onions
Booker T. Jones
Green Onions
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrs1.jpglink
Green Onions
Broken Heart
Booker T. & Jay James
Broken Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Broken Heart
Performer
Last played on
Time Is Tight
Booker T. Jones
Time Is Tight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrs1.jpglink
Time Is Tight
Last played on
Representing Memphis
Booker T. Jones
Representing Memphis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrs1.jpglink
Representing Memphis
Last played on
Progress
Booker T. Jones
Progress
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrs1.jpglink
Progress
Last played on
Soul Limbo (Proms 2014)
Booker T. Jones
Soul Limbo (Proms 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrs1.jpglink
Soul Limbo (Proms 2014)
Last played on
Rent Party
Booker T. Jones
Rent Party
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrs1.jpglink
Rent Party
Last played on
Time is Tight
Booker T & The Mgs
Time is Tight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time is Tight
Performer
Last played on
Every Day Will Be Like A Holiday
William Bell
Every Day Will Be Like A Holiday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2m5.jpglink
Every Day Will Be Like A Holiday
Last played on
Bizzi's Party (Booker T Vocal Mix)
Bizzi
Bizzi's Party (Booker T Vocal Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrs1.jpglink
Bizzi's Party (Booker T Vocal Mix)
Last played on
Representing Memphis Ft. Matt Berninger And Sharon Jones
Booker T. Jones
Representing Memphis Ft. Matt Berninger And Sharon Jones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrs1.jpglink
Feel Good
Booker T. Jones
Feel Good
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrs1.jpglink
Feel Good
Last played on
Sound The Alarm
Booker T. Jones
Sound The Alarm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrs1.jpglink
Sound The Alarm
Last played on
Lay Lady Lay>
Booker T. Jones
Lay Lady Lay>
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrs1.jpglink
Lay Lady Lay>
Last played on
Soul Limbo (BBC Proms 2014)
Booker T. Jones
Soul Limbo (BBC Proms 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrs1.jpglink
Soul Limbo (BBC Proms 2014)
Last played on
Watch Me Sleeping (feat. Kori Withers)
Booker T. Jones
Watch Me Sleeping (feat. Kori Withers)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrs1.jpglink
Watch Me Sleeping (feat. Kori Withers)
Last played on
Father Son Blues
Booker T. Jones
Father Son Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrs1.jpglink
Father Son Blues
Last played on
Broken Heart (feat. Jay James)
Booker T. Jones
Broken Heart (feat. Jay James)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01d745y.jpglink
Fun
Booker T. Jones
Fun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrs1.jpglink
Fun
Last played on
Playlists featuring Booker T. Jones
Upcoming Events
26
Feb
2019
Booker T. Jones
Sage Gateshead, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 65: Stax Records: 50 Years of Soul
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e656q9
Royal Albert Hall
2017-09-01T17:51:37
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04wyljl.jpg
1
Sep
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 65: Stax Records: 50 Years of Soul
Royal Albert Hall
6 Music at Latitude: 6 Music at Latitude 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8qmxj
Henham Park, Suffolk
2014-07-17T17:51:37
17
Jul
2014
6 Music at Latitude: 6 Music at Latitude 2014
11:00
Henham Park, Suffolk
Booker T. Jones Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist