Jill Andrews is an American singer-songwriter based in Nashville, Tennessee. She was a co-founder of indie folk/alt-country band The Everybodyfields, leaving in 2009 to pursue a solo career. Andrews began writing songs when she was 19 years old.

Born in Johnson City, Tennessee, she is an alumna of East Tennessee State University. Andrews was formerly married to talent manager Clinton Darrah, with whom she has a son, Nico.

Songs by Andrews have been featured in several television series, among them: "Tell That Devil", cowritten with Emery Dobyns and Matthew Mayfield, was performed by Hayden Panettiere in Nashville and is the theme song for Wynonna Earp; "Lost It All", cowritten with Matthew Bronleewe, was included in Teen Wolf and The Originals; and "Rust or Gold", cowritten with Elise Hayes, in Grey's Anatomy and Beauty & the Beast. "Rust or Gold" was released as a single concurrent with its debut on Grey's Anatomy and within two days ranked in the top ten of iTunes' Singer/Songwriter chart.