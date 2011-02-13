Blank Dogs is an American post-punk project from Brooklyn. It is essentially a stage name for Mike Sniper, a multi-instrumentalist who had previously played with DC Snipers.

Blank Dogs' first releases arrived in 2007, and the outfit issued around a hundred releases in 2008, in various formats. Among them was an anthology on Troubleman Unlimited Records. In 2009 Blank Dogs signed with In the Red Records, releasing the full-length Under and Under on CD and double-LP (the LP having bonus tracks). Crystal Stilts and Vivian Girls guest on the album.