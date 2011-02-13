Blank Dogs
Blank Dogs Biography (Wikipedia)
Blank Dogs is an American post-punk project from Brooklyn. It is essentially a stage name for Mike Sniper, a multi-instrumentalist who had previously played with DC Snipers.
Blank Dogs' first releases arrived in 2007, and the outfit issued around a hundred releases in 2008, in various formats. Among them was an anthology on Troubleman Unlimited Records. In 2009 Blank Dogs signed with In the Red Records, releasing the full-length Under and Under on CD and double-LP (the LP having bonus tracks). Crystal Stilts and Vivian Girls guest on the album.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Blank Dogs Tracks
Goes By
Goes By
Blaring Speeches
Blaring Speeches
