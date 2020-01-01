Renato e Seus Blue Caps (also known as Bacaninhas do Rock da Piedade) is a Brazilian rock band formed in Rio de Janeiro in the late 1950s. They are considered one of the most important groups of the Jovem Guarda movement, and they have written many Portuguese language versions of The Beatles' songs.

The first name was censored on the radio and Jair de Taumaturgo suggested the final name, inspired by Gene Vincent and His Blue Caps.

Renato Barros died in July 2020.