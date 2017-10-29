Jemaine ClementBorn 10 January 1974
1974-01-10
Jemaine Atea Mahana Clement (born 10 January 1974) is a New Zealand singer, comedian, musician, actor, voice actor, director and writer. With Bret McKenzie, as the comedy duo Flight of the Conchords, he has released several albums and created comedy series for both the BBC and HBO.
He has had featured parts in films such as Gentlemen Broncos (2009), Rio (2011), Men in Black 3 (2012) and Moana (2016). In 2014, he made his feature film directorial debut with the horror comedy mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows, which he wrote, starred in and directed with Taika Waititi. He currently portrays Oliver Bird on the FX series Legion (2017–present).
Poisonous Love (Rio 2)
Kristin Chenoweth
Poisonous Love (Rio 2)
Poisonous Love (Rio 2)
Shiny
Jemaine Clement
Shiny
Shiny
Poisonous Love
Kristin Chenoweth
Poisonous Love
Poisonous Love
