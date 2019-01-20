Odia CoatesBorn 13 November 1941. Died 19 May 1991
Odia Coates
1941-11-13
Odia Coates Biography (Wikipedia)
Odia Coates (November 13, 1941 – May 19, 1991) was an American singer, best known for her high-profile hits with Canadian singer-songwriter Paul Anka.
Odia Coates Tracks
(You're) Having My Baby
(You're) Having My Baby
(You're) Having My Baby
Showdown
Showdown
Showdown
Make It Up To Me In Love (feat. Odia Coates)
Make It Up To Me In Love (feat. Odia Coates)
Make It Up To Me In Love (feat. Odia Coates)
