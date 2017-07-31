John StirrattBorn 26 November 1967
John Stirratt Biography (Wikipedia)
John Chadwick Stirratt is an American bassist and multi-instrumentalist for Wilco, and The Autumn Defense.
Finding Oscar Guitar Theme
Finding Oscar Guitar Theme
Finding Oscar Guitar Theme
