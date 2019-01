Alan Olav Walker (born 24 August 1997) is a Norwegian DJ and record producer. He is best known for his 2015 single "Faded", which received platinum certifications in over 10 countries. He was ranked 36th on DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs list of 2018, placing 19 positions lower than the previous year.

