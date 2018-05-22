Ennemond GaultierBorn 1575. Died 17 December 1651
Ennemond Gaultier
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1575
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b0e4b16b-1a1a-423a-892c-8e63419cc1b5
Ennemond Gaultier Biography (Wikipedia)
Ennemond Gaultier (Gaultier le Vieux, Gaultier de Lyon) (c. 1575 – 17 December 1651) was a French lutenist and composer. He was one of the masters of the 17th century French lute school.
Gaultier was born in Villette, Dauphiné, France. He worked first in Lyon and in 1620, he became valet of the Queen Mother Marie de' Medici and court lutenist in Paris. It is possible that he was a pupil of René Mezangeau. In 1631, he retired to Nèves and he spent the rest of his life there.
Ennemond Gaultier Tracks
Lute pieces in D minor
Ennemond Gaultier
Lute pieces in D minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stx7r.jpglink
Lute pieces in D minor
Last played on
La Cascade in A major
Ennemond Gaultier
La Cascade in A major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r931x.jpglink
La Cascade in A major
Last played on
Courante L'Adieu
Ennemond Gaultier
Courante L'Adieu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Courante L'Adieu
Performer
Last played on
