Alexandra WoodBorn 1977
Alexandra Wood Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexandra Wood (born 1977) is a violinist from Cookham, England. She began playing at 3 years old, gaining 140 marks for her grade VIII Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music examination at the age of 10. She gave her first concerto performance at 13, joined the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain in the same year which she went on to lead in her mid teens.
In 2000, Wood graduated from Selwyn College, Cambridge with a double first with distinction. She then went to the Royal College of Music in London, studying with Izhak Rashkovsky, and was awarded the President Emerita Scholarship. Upon graduation she was awarded the Mills Williams and Phoebe Benham Junior fellowships.
She has won major prizes at international violin competitions, including the Henryk Wieniawski Violin Competition, Tibor Varga, Rodolfo Lipizer and Yampolsky. Wood was the winner of the Worshipful Company of Musicians Medal in 2000.
Alexandra Wood Tracks
Sort by
Caught In Treetops
Duo
Violin Concerto (BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts)
Summer (BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts)
Les nuances de la lumiere
Secret psalm
Chamber Concerto For Violin, Piano And 13 Wind Instruments
Sonata in D major Op.115 for violin solo (or unison violins)
6 Tango-etudes for flute solo
Spinning a yarn for violin and hurdy-gurdy
Caught In Treetops, Pt. 2
Spinning a Yarn
Past BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: Foulds, Bridge, Walton & Arnold
Proms 2014: Prom 41: Aurora Orchestra
Alexandra Wood Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
A perfectly formed Sibelius jewel for violin and piano
-
Martyn Brabbins meets Harrison Birtwistle
-
Cerys with the London Sinfonietta's Andrew Burke
-
Proms at....The Roundhouse, Camden
-
Paul and Huw Watkins play a pristine pair of Miniatures live on In Tune
-
Proms Composer: Harrison Birtwistle
-
Composers' Rooms: No.11 Sir Harrison Birtwistle
-
Harrison Birtwistle: Cortege and Secret Theatre
-
Sir Harrison Birtwistle: The Moth Requiem - Preview Clip
-
Varèse: Ionisation - Preview Clip