Alexandra Wood (born 1977) is a violinist from Cookham, England. She began playing at 3 years old, gaining 140 marks for her grade VIII Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music examination at the age of 10. She gave her first concerto performance at 13, joined the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain in the same year which she went on to lead in her mid teens.

In 2000, Wood graduated from Selwyn College, Cambridge with a double first with distinction. She then went to the Royal College of Music in London, studying with Izhak Rashkovsky, and was awarded the President Emerita Scholarship. Upon graduation she was awarded the Mills Williams and Phoebe Benham Junior fellowships.

She has won major prizes at international violin competitions, including the Henryk Wieniawski Violin Competition, Tibor Varga, Rodolfo Lipizer and Yampolsky. Wood was the winner of the Worshipful Company of Musicians Medal in 2000.