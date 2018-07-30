JustusUS rapper Justin Morhle, a.k.a. Justin Knight/Love, JT
Justus
Justus Biography
Justin Mohrle (born January 4, 1990) better known by his stage name Justus, is an American rapper discovered by The D.O.C. He is from Garland, Texas. He appears on Dr. Dre's 2015 album Compton, and The Game's 2015 album The Documentary 2.5. He is currently signed to Dr. Dre's Aftermath Entertainment label.
Talk About It (feat. King Mez & Justus)
Dr. Dre
Dr. Dre
Talk About It (feat. King Mez & Justus)
Dr. Dre
Dr. Dre
