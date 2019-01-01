Sophie Lacaze (born 9 September 1963) is a French composer.

Lacaze was born in Lourdes. She studied music at the Conservatoire de Toulouse, and continued at the Ecole Normale de Musique de Paris, where she received the Composition Prize. Afterwards, she studied with Allain Gaussin, Philippe Manoury and Antoine Tisné in France, and with Franco Donatoni and Ennio Morricone in Italy. She also engaged in music theatre with Georges Aperghis at the Centre Acanthes, and attended Pierre Boulez's courses in Collège de France. In 2002, she was invited for a residency at the Electronic Music Unit of the Elder Conservatorium of Music, University of Adelaide (Australia).

After having travelled in several countries, especially in Australia and Belgium, she came back in France in 2006.

In 2009, she is recipient of the Grand Prix Lycéen des Compositeurs (France) for "les quatre elements", concerto for flute, children choir and percussion instruments. In 2010, the SACEM gives her the Claude Arrieu Prize for her body of work. In 2012, she is laureate of Beaumarchais-SACD association.